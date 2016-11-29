Funeral services for Barbara Baca, 73, of Clinton, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

She died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in her Clinton home.

Barbara Ann (Auxier) Baca was born June 5, 1943, to Everett Alan Auxier and Alta Mae (Goodman) Auxier in Clinton. She was raised in Stafford and graduated from Stafford School in 1961.

The same year she married Dwayne Vowell in Butler. They made their first home in Stafford and then moved to Clinton in 1966. She was employed at the First National Bank.

On Feb. 14, 1981, she married Doug Baca in Clinton.

In 1983 she began a career with Public Service Company of Oklahoma and stayed with them until the office closed in 1998. She was also employed at Dupree Flowers and Gifts for more than 10 years.

Baca was a longtime active and faithful member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was an accomplished artist and painter and enjoyed spending time with her Wednesday morning painting group.

She also enjoyed traveling and needlework, but her real passion was spending time with her grandchildren.

Baca was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Survivors include a daughter, Canda Dupree and husband, Danny, and a son, Scott Vowell and wife, Jennifer, all of Clinton; two step-sons, Bryan Baca and wife, Leadell, Clinton, and Douglas E. Baca, Edmond; a brother-in-law, Eddie Vowell and wife, Janis, Commerce, Texas; and a sister, Marilyn Peck, Cushing.

She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Addison Dupree, Austin Dupree, Chelsei Vowell, Bowman Vowell, Taylor Hartman and husband, Matt, Briley Baca, Colter Baca and Cami Baca; and a great-grandchild, Timber Hartman.

Memorials may go to Shepherd Home Health and Hospice or to the Lymphoma Society.

The service will be officiated by Bowman Vowell and Rev. Dale Nease. Burial will conclude at Stafford Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

