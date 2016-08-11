Funeral services will be held today for Art Behne, 62, of Clinton, at 2 p.m. in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, in the Oklahoma Veterans Center at Clinton.

Arthur Lee Behne Jr. was born Aug. 25, 1954, to Arthur Lee Behne Sr. and Mary Ellen (Hubson) Behne in Guymon. He was raised in Guymon and attended Guymon High School.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1971 at the age of 17. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1975.

After his military service he returned to Guymon, where he worked in construction and built bridges.

He married Terri Jo Bozell on March 18, 2004, in Arapaho.

He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.

Behne had made homes in Ardmore, Clinton and Arapaho. He had recently been in failing health and was a resident of the Clinton Veterans Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Terry.

Survivors include his wife, of the Arapaho home; a daughter, Kaitlin Garling and husband, Kenneth, Clinton; and four brothers, Charles, David, Danny and Andy; his mother-in-law, Norma Bozell, Talihina; and four grandchildren, Kreedance, Jayvalee, Wyatt and Samuel.

The service will be officiated by Pat Garling and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

