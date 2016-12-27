Archie Flaming

Funeral services for Archie G. Flaming, 88, of Corn, will be held at 2 p.m. today in the North Side Church of Christ in Cordell.

He died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Corn Heritage Village.

Flaming was born June 20, 1928, to Otto and Marianna (Penner) Flaming on the River Farm, two miles north and two miles east of Cloud Chief. He was raised in Cloud Chief and attended Grandview School. It was there he learned to speak English, because his parents used German in the home.

In 1938 the family moved to the Sunnyside Farm, located two and one-half miles north and one mile east of Cloud Chief. He started the eighth grade at Corn Public School and graduated from Corn High School in 1946.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1950 and proudly served his country in Whittier, Alaska, during the Korean War.

Flaming married Marie Weese April 17, 1953, in Carlsbad, N.M., and they made their home in Cordell. After his first wife passed away in 1987 he married Lois (Stoiy) Smith.

He worked on a seismograph crew and snapped cotton until he began working for his uncle, Art Penner, in 1955. He worked as a mason, laying brick and block, and continued in that profession for the next 20 years.

During that time Flaming participated in a bowling league and was also an avid fisherman, spending many vacations on the White River at Bullshoals, Ark.

In 1975 he retired from laying brick and went into farming with his brother, Bert.

After the passing of his second wife in 2009 Flaming traveled extensively around the western states, including two trips to Alaska.

In 2014 he sold his home in Cordell and moved into an apartment at the Corn Heritage Village.

Flaming had been a long time member of the North Side Church of Christ in Cordell.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Marie (Weese) Flaming; and his second wife, Lois (Stoiy) Smith.

He is survived by his step-son, Don Smith and wife, Kathy, of Norman; a step-granddaughter, Cherri Atkins and husband, Wayne, of Double Oak, Texas; two step-great-granddaughters; two brothers, Emery Flaming and wife, Leota, of Moore, and G. Bert Flaming and wife, Judy, of Corn; and many nieces and nephews.

The service will be officiated by Kenneth Jones. Burial will follow at Lawnview Cemetery in Cordell under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

