Anthony Jones

A memorial service for Anthony Ray Jones, 36, of Dill City, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are pending with Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

Jones died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at his Dill City home.

He was born Feb. 20, 1980, in Laredo, Texas, to Mae Marie Jones. He was raised In Zapata, Texas, and in the Clinton area.

Jones married Mary Beth Casper Feb. 12, 2008, in Cordell.

He loved hunting and fishing, and especially spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his brother, John Harvey.

Survivors include his wife, of Hydro; a daughter, Trinity Marie Jones, of Dill City; two sons, Clayton Ray Jones, of Dill City, and Dominic Blake Jones, of Hydro; his parents, Frank and Mae Bartlett, of Clinton; and two sisters, Latasha Bartlett, of Granite, and Summer Gieswein, Elk City.

