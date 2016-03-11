Anita Christensen

Anita V. (Hooper) Christensen, of Yukon, OK, passed away on Tuesday, Nov 1, 2016 at Integris Hospice House. She was 92.

She was born on Oct. 4, 1924 in Beaver, OK. In 1945, she married H.L. Christensen Jr., and together they had two children, Randy and Ranita.

She was a devout Christian and she and H.L. were very active in the First United Methodist Church in Thomas, OK.

She was a homemaker and loved entertaining family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Hayden and Fern Hooper, her husband H.L. Christensen Jr., her brother Carl Hooper, her twin sister Vinita Christensen, her granddaughter Camie Baxter and her daughter Ranita Baxter.

Anita is survived by her son Randy Christensen and his wife Martha, son-in-law Rick Baxter, grandson Jeremy Baxter and his wife Shawna, grandson Jerome Baxter and his wife Christine, granddaughter Marti Marrs and her husband Ed, grandson H.L. Christensen II and his wife Amanda, and granddaughter Christi Wetzel and her husband Cameron, She is also survived by her 12 great-grandchildren: Tyler, Cherokee, Robbie, Tyler, David, Dakota, Glycia, Curtis, Camden, Hayden, Cade and Madison as well as nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Friday, Nov 4, 2016, 2:00 pm at Lockstone Funeral Home of Weatherford, OK. Burial will follow in Mound Valley Cemetery in Thomas, OK.

