Funeral services have been set for Amos Malcom Beaver Jr., 64, of Clinton, for 11 a.m. Thursday at the Clinton Indian Baptist Church.

He died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at Integris Baptist Hospital in Edmond.

Beaver was born June 16, 1952, in Clinton, to Amos Sr. and Pauline Whiteturtle Beaver. He was raised in the Clinton area and attended high school in Geary.

He was a member of the Baptist Church. Beaver was well known for his artwork and enjoyed playing guitar, sculpting and especially University of Oklahoma football.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Dewey Beaver, Stanley Beaver and Emerson Rutledge; four sisters, Earnestine Beaver, Lora Beaver, Lorenda Beaver and Amelia Beaver; two daughters, Kimberly Beaver, of El Reno, and Amelia Beaver, of Clinton; and a son, Amos Beaver III.

A wake service will be held tonight at the Clinton Indian Baptist Church.

The funeral service and wake service will be officiated by Rev. Jay Mule. Burial will follow the funeral at Clinton Indian Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

