A memorial service for Alice Serr, 82, of Butler, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2016, at AllianceHealth Clinton hospital.

Alice Louraine (Gordon) Serr was born July 30, 1934, to Earl N. Gordon and Elsie (Lilly) Gordon in South Dakota, where she was raised and attended school.

She had been a waitress during her working career, and was a resident of Butler for the past several years.

Serr was a member of the Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Claudie Bagget.

The service will be officiated by Buck Nicholson and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

