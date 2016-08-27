Funeral services have been set for Alberto Gonzales, 87, of Clinton, for 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clinton.

He died Friday, Aug. 26, in his Clinton home.

Gonzales was born Feb. 29, 1929, to Domingo and Christina Muniz, in Pleasanton, Texas. He was raised in Butler and in Pleasanton, Texas.

He worked at the Clinton co-op, did construction and farm labor, and picked and sold watermelons.

In 1963 he married Victoria Garza.

Gonzales enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

Survivors include four daughters, Connie Mendez and husband Lyn, Christina Mendez and husband John, all of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Mary Martinez and Santos Gonzales, both of Clinton; three sons, Toby Gonzales and wife Rosario, of Alice, Texas, Alberto Gonzales Jr., of Clinton, and Manuel Gonzales, of Clinton; 20 grandchildren, including Joel and Dominic Martinez; and two great-grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Deacon Bill Hough. Interment will follow at Clinton Cemetery.

There will be a rosary in the Kiesau memorial Chapel at 6:30 p.m. Monday.