Agnes Altenhofel Green Lax was born October 6, 1924 in Ratcliff, Arkansas to Mary Ann and Leo Charles Altenhofel. She passed away December 3, 2016 at Clinton, Oklahoma at the age of 92 years, 1 month and 27 days.

Agnes graduated from Burns Flat High School and married George Green in 1944. They made their home in the country between Canute and Elk City. To this union 5 children were born. Agnes later married Bill Lax and they lived in Cordell, Oklahoma. Agnes was a homemaker most of her adult life and enjoyed cooking, being an accomplished seamstress, creating beautiful embroidery and crocheting afghans.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, her first husband, George Green, her parents, two brothers, Albert and Louis Altenhofel and her sister Elizabeth Bessler.

She is survived by her 5 children, Barbara “Bobbie” Spitz and husband, JR, Canute, OK, Carolyn Schumacher and husband, Walt, Clinton, OK, Gail Mahl and husband, Ray, Elk City, OK, Holly Duke and husband, Steve, Oklahoma City, OK and Sam Green and wife, Laura, Elk City, OK; 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Charles Altenhofel and wife, Nathlyn, Oklahoma City, OK and a host of other relatives and friends.

Prayer vigil services will be held Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at 7:00 p.m. at Whinery-Savage Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial services will be held Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at 10:00 am at St. Matthew Catholic Church officiated by Father Chinnaiah Pudota. Burial will be at Holy Family under the direction of Whinery-Savage Funeral Service. Condolences can be made online at www.whineryfs.com.

The family suggests that memorial donations can be made to the St. Matthew Catholic Church food bank/pantry at 3001 East Highway 66, Elk City, OK 73644.



