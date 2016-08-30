Home

Wright defends state tax cut for Oklahoma

Tue, 08/30/2016 - 4:00am Gerald Green
Tuesday, August 30, 2016

State Rep. Harold Wright says the oil bust is the reason for Oklahoma’s current revenue shortage and not a small cut in the state income tax.
“The reason we’ve had financial problems is the oil bust . . . not because we cut the income tax,” Wright told Custer County Republicans at their August meeting Thursday night in Clinton. “That’s just not true,” he said of Democratic accusations that this year’s big budget shortfall is due to the income tax.
For 2016, the tax rate has been lowered by one-fourth of 1 percent, from 5.25 percent to 5.0 percent, for the nearly two-thirds of Oklahomans in the highest tax bracket. That’s individuals earning at least $8,700 a year and couples earning at least $15,000.
 

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154