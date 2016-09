Retired Clinton firefighter J.D. LaFleur, 69, and a Texas woman were killed shortly before 7 p.m. Monday at an intersection of two United States highways just west of Seiling.

The second victim was Vanessa Salinas, 36, of Borger, Texas.

She and LaFleur were in separate vehicles which collided at the intersection of U.S. Highway 183 and U.S. 60 at the far north edge of Dewey County.