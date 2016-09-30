Women invited to salad supper



Working together in the kitchen at Clinton’s United Methodist Church are (from left) Donna Snider, Carla Cruson, Pastor Wilma Jackson of H.O.S.T. Ministries Church, Lynn Randle and Karen Chapman. UMC and H.O.S.T. Ministries are co-hosting this year’s City-Wide Women’s Guild Salad Supper at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the fellowship hall at UMC. Women from all church affiliations are invited to attend. Organizers are requesting that each pair of ladies bring only one salad between them. For more information contact Carla Cruson at (580) 323-4682.

