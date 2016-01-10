Weatherford picks new EMS provider

For the first time in nearly 50 years, it appears the City of Weatherford will have a new ambulance provider come Jan. 1.

At its regular monthly meeting Friday, the Weatherford City Commission voted unanimously to accept a proposal from Lifeguard Ambulance Service of Birmingham, Ala. Exact details of the contract are yet to be worked out, but Mayor Mike Brown said he expects a finished pact to be presented to the commission at its next meeting Oct. 28.

Sinor Emergency Medical Service based in Clinton has provided ambulance service to Weatherford since 1968. Its current contract expires Dec. 31.

