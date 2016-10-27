Weatherford man hurt in wreck near Durant

Weatherford resident Thomas Allen Helt, 38, was critically injured at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday when a large truck he was driving overturned in Bryan County south of Durant.

Troop E of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Helt was transported by air ambulance to the Texoma Medical Center in Sherman, Texas. He sustained head, arm, leg and internal injuries in the accident.

He was driving a 2013 Mack truck southbound on State Highway 78 two miles north of the small town of Achille when the truck ran off the two-lane paved roadway to the right. Trooper Kyle Ince’s report said Helt overcorrected and lost control, resulting in the truck rolling one complete time off the roadway to the left before coming to rest on its wheels.

The location was about five miles south of Durant and approximately the same distance north of the Red River.

Cause of the collision had not been determined when the accident report was issued.

Ince was assisted at the scene by Trooper Greg Williams of the Marine Enforcement Division and by the Bryan County Sheriff’s Department, Bryan County Emergency Medical Service, Calera and Colbert fire departments, and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

