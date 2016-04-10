Weatherford likely to get per-run fee

It turns out Weatherford residents may pay a lot more for ambulance service than that 80-cents-to-a-dollar increase on their water bills which Mayor Mike Brown said Friday was possible.

In an interview Monday with Weatherford radio commentator Todd Bruner, Brown said the city’s new plan with Lifeguard Ambulance Service of Birmingham, Ala., will permit the company to charge patients 50 percent of whatever their insurance firm does not pay on an ambulance run.

Johnny Red, vice-president of Sinor Emergency Medical Service of Clinton which has provided Weatherford’s ambulance service for the past 48 years, said he was willing initially to give Weatherford the same arrangement regarding insurance that it currently has. That is, patients on the city’s water plan, either in Weatherford or Clinton, aren’t responsible for anything beyond what their insurers pay.

