Weatherford EMS pact is done deal

Weatherford finalized its deal Friday morning with Lifeguard Ambulance Service of Birmingham, Ala., its City Commission unanimously approving a contract that calls for the city to pay the company a $360,000 annual subsidy at the rate of $30,000 per month.

Mayor Mike Brown said afterwards the company will also bill patients for whatever the patient’s insurance provider or other third-party payer – such as Medicare or Medicaid – does not pay.

The nine-page contract contains one sentence pertaining to “billing and pricing.” It states, “Lifeguard agrees to bill Medicare, Medicaid, third party payors, and or the patient for payment of its regular and customary rates and charges for transports.”

