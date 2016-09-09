Volunteers sought for CASA class

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is seeking volunteers for their fall training classes which begin Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Program director Jackie Aaron said CASA volunteers advocate for children who are in foster care, many of whom are abused or neglected. The volunteers come from a variety of backgrounds and circumstances, she said.

“Many work a full-time job along with volunteering as a CASA,” she said, “while others work part-time, are retired, or are college students.

