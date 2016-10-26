Vietnam vets to receive overdue ‘welcome home’
Wed, 10/26/2016 - 4:00am Deborah Avery
Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Vietnam veterans will be honored for their military service in a special ceremony to be held next week at the Clinton Veterans Center.
Vietnam veterans from Clinton and surrounding communities as well as the public are invited, said the center’s administrator, Brenda Jarrell.
The ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Clinton Veterans Center auditorium, she said, and is intended to give the veterans of that war the welcome home they never received.