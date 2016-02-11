Vets welcomed with standing ovation

On their way to be seated for the “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans” ceremony held yesterday at Clinton’s Veterans Center, vets from the center and from the Clinton community were guided through a hallway lined with the center’s staff, who gave them a moving standing ovation. In the foreground is staffer Rebecca Clayton hugging Army veteran John Turner, and in the background are (from left) Nancy Burrow, staff; Patricia Millican, staff; Mark Burton, staff; Steve McDonald, Army veteran; and Maryann Chancellor, staff.

