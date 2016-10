Clinton’s two veterans posts are soliciting entries for their annual Veterans Day Parade, held to honor all who have served in this nation’s armed forces.

This year’s parade will be held on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, beginning at 4 p.m. in downtown Clinton.

Parade entrants will line up at 3:30 p.m. at S. 10th Street and Frisco Avenue. From there they will proceed east on Frisco to 5th Street.