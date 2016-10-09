Variances sought from city codes

Requests to locate a business and an oversized trailer in residential areas will be considered at 9 a.m. Tuesday when the Clinton Planning & Zoning Board and the Board of Adjustments meet.

The business would be an automobile repair shop which Maria Rodriguez is seeking to locate at 1719 Neptune Dr. She is asking for a use permitted on review from the Planning & Zoning Board. Although it’s near other businesses, the lot she wishes to place the repair shop on is zoned residential.

Directors of the Mission House want to park a 53-foot trailer on four lots behind their facility at 300 S. Seventh St. They are seeking a variance from the Clinton City Code that does not allow a trailer longer than 18 feet. The variance would have to be approved by the city’s Board of Adjustments.

