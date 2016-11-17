USDA offering local small business loans

Two United States Department of Agriculture loan programs have earmarked a total of $1.25 million to be used for new and emerging small businesses in Custer and surrounding counties.

The low interest, fixed-rate loans will be distributed locally by Southwest Intermediary Finance Team (SWIFT), a non-profit corporation located in Weatherford. SWIFT’s mission is to increase economic growth and new jobs in the local area. Competition for the USDA funds across the nation is fierce.

“USDA makes loans to economic development groups across the country like SWIFT, who then re-lend the money to rural businesses in their area,” said SWIFT secretary Lisa Thiessen and research analyst for the Business Enterprise Center at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

