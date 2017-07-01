Update to Fatality Accident 1-6-17

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, William K. Sankey, 31, of Hammon, was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident located at 6th and Hayes in Clinton on Friday, January 6, 2017. He was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Frank M. Hart, 18, of Clinton.

Hart was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical in Oklahoma City where he was listed in critical condition.

Follow the Clinton Daily News for more on this story in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the Clinton Daily News app.