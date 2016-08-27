United Fund taking requests for funding

The United Fund board will have its annual budget meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, in the Oklahoma Room of Oklahoma Bank and Trust.

United Fund Secretary Judy Schmidt said anyone who would like to appear at the meeting to make a presentation to the board should contact her at (580) 323-5594 to request a packet.

Groups need to have a 501(c) (3) exemption with the IRS in order to qualify to receive funds.

According to Schmidt, last year the 2016 Clinton United Fund drive exceeded its goal of $44,200 by $1,745.28.