United Fund drive to begin this month

The United Fund board held its annual budget meeting Thursday, and Brenda Salcido of First National Bank and Trust accepted the position of 2017 drive chairman at the meeting.

Judy Schmidt, United Fund executive secretary, said the kickoff for this year’s drive will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at the Frisco Center. She said cards will be ready for volunteers to pick up that will list the names of businesses that will be approached during the drive.

