Two stores robbed here on Monday

Two robberies were reported Monday at Clinton businesses, but there was no immediate indication they were related.

In the first one, a female employee of the Family Dollar store located at 1416 Gary Blvd. was robbed about 6:15 a.m. as she approached her car to go to the bank and make a night deposit of proceeds from the prior day’s business. The female victim said she did not see a weapon but the robber did threaten her.

Because he came up behind her, she did not see him directly. Detective Capt. Mike Murley of the Clinton Police Department said her only description of him came from a reflection in a window off her vehicle.

