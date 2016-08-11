Two dads said to have abused their daughters

Two Weatherford fathers have been charged with serious crimes involving their daughters. One of the daughters is an infant, the other apparently an adult.

Zachary King, 22, who has no prior criminal history, is charged with child abuse by injury. He is accused of shaking and/or striking his baby girl, causing fractures, subdural hematomas on both sides of her brain, and retinal hemorrhaging in her eyes.

The baby was taken by her father to Weatherford Regional Hospital shortly before 11 p.m. on Oct. 15, when she was two months old. An affidavit by Detective Mike Hopper of the Weatherford Police Department says the baby arrived at the hospital in full cardiac arrest.

