Trump won big across Oklahoma

Republican Donald Trump received more than half the votes in every one of Oklahoma’s 77 counties enroute to his stunning defeat of Democrat Hillary Clinton during Tuesday night’s U.S. presidential election.

In numerous counties his percentage of the vote was well over 80. Here in Custer County it was 74.2 compared to Clinton’s 20.0. The remaining 5.8 percent went to Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson.

Trump received 83.2 percent of the votes cast in Washita County versus 12.7 for Clinton; in Beckham it was 83.5 versus 12.7; in Roger Mills 87.9 versus 8.6; Dewey, 87.4 versus 9.9; Blaine, 76.0 versus 18.8; and Caddo, 69.3 versus 25.9.

