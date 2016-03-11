Troop H men started out at roadblock

This area’s three Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers who were involved in Sunday night’s shootout with suspected murderer Michael Vance Jr. were at a roadblock the suspect ran shortly before he was killed.

One trooper was trailing the 38-year-old Vance when he ran the roadblock on Cemetery Road, eight miles or so north of Butler. That was Brian Constanza, who normally works the Okmulgee area for Troop B. Constanza followed Vance through the roadblock and was the first officer in what became a line of pursuers.

The three Troop H officers (one actually a former Troop H’er) and a fifth trooper, Brandon Seward, from Troop A which covers the Oklahoma City area, all wound up at the shooting scene and participated in the shootout. Capt. Brent Sugg, of Troop W (OHP’s investigative unit), narrated a video shown at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. He said all five troopers fired at Vance.

