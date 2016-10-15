Trick-or-treat, industrial land sale on agenda

Halloween night – Monday, Oct. 31 – will apparently be officially named “Trick or Treat Night” this year in Clinton.

The City Council has a proclamation to that effect on its agenda for action at Tuesday’s meeting. Suggested hours for children to gather their goodies are 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Other items on the agenda include consideration of a request to purchase part of one of the lots in the soon-to-be-built Commerce Industrial Park, another change order to the golf course waterline raising its cost by $48,000 to more than $892,000, and possible action to replace the folding doors in the Frisco Center meeting wings.

