Time to ‘Fill the Boot’

Gearing up for the annual “Fill the Boot” campaign for the Muscular Dystrophy Association is the Clinton Fire Department. Pictured, from left, are D.J. Woodall, Joshua Sorter, 12, who is a Clinton seventh-grader, and his sister, Emery Sorter, 4, a pre-k student, and Aaron Snider. Firemen will be asking motorists to help “Fill the Boot” with monetary donations from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at the intersection of Fourth and Gary.

