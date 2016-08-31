Thomas girl, 6, dies after freak accident

A 6-year-old Thomas girl died early Tuesday morning of injuries suffered when she was hit in the head Sunday evening by a submerged log while riding in a Polaris Ranger utility vehicle, reportedly with her parents, in the South Canadian River.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, which investigated, no longer releases the names of juveniles even when there are serious injuries or fatalities. However, a spokesperson at the Thomas Tribune said the little girl was Draylee Renee Fite, who had just started the first grade.

She reportedly died at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City. OHP reported only that she was flown there with head injuries.

