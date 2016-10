A 16-year-old Burns Flat boy was arrested around 2 a.m. Saturday just outside Weatherford and allegedly found to have 10 baggies of marijuana in a backpack, said Undersheriff Kenneth Tidwell.

The pistol grip of a Smith & Wesson 9-millimeter handgun also was protruding from the backpack, said Reserve Deputy Walt Schumacher, who made the arrest.

Because of his age, the youngster’s name was not released.

Â