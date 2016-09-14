Taloga man hurt in 183 accident

Taloga resident James Earl Bailey, 29, was injured in an automobile accident at 5:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 183 a mile and a half south of Taloga in Dewey County.

Bailey sustained head injuries and was initially listed as critical; however, he had been upgraded as of Tuesday to fair at the University of Oklahoma Hospital in Oklahoma City.

He was taken by ambulance first to the Seiling hospital, then transferred by air to the OU Med Center.

