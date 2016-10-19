Talking strategy before take-off

District 1 Road Foreman Charles Hulett, left, and District 3 County Commissioner Lyle Miller swap ideas before their crews started sealing 28th Street Tuesday morning. They applied what Miller called a “long-wear topping.” They did stretches of 28th from Dougherty to Custer and from Commerce to the county line. The project was a combined effort between the commissioners and the City of Clinton, which paid for the sealant.

