SWPH announces cast list for ‘Miracle on 34th Street’

The cast list has been announced for “Miracle on 34th Street,” which will be performed at Southwest Playhouse Nov. 11, 12, 13 and 18, 19, 20.

This perennial holiday favorite is a Christmas comedy-drama that takes place between Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day in New York City. The story centers on the controversy surrounding a department store Santa Claus who claims to be the real Santa Claus.

Cast in the role of Kris Kringle is Truett Guthrie, from Hobart. Guthrie has been involved in theatre for many years and is well known on the Southwest Playhouse stage. His credits include “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “And Then There Were None,” and “Oliver!”

