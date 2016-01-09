Suspect charged with four spits on officers

In these days when policemen nationwide are being accused of overreacting, one man arrested last week in

Clinton has been charged with spitting on one officer three times – including once in the face – and on another one time.

The suspect is Joe Hubbard, 25, who was staying at the Trade Winds Inn, 2128 Gary Blvd. He was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and four felony counts of placing bodily fluids on a government employee.

A man who was with him, Ronald Taylor, 29, gave the officers no problems and was jailed only on an outstanding warrant from Madison County, Indiana, for violating probation on a burglary conviction.

