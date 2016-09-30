Stories requested for CDN special edition
Fri, 09/30/2016 - 4:00am Deborah Avery
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Clinton Daily News would like to hear from people in the community whose lives have been touched by the disease, and tell their stories.
The articles will be part of the Daily News’ annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month edition to be published Oct. 15.
This special section is created to raise awareness of the disease, to honor those affected by it, and to give a voice to survivors and loved ones.