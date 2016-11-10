Stab victim won’t talk with police

A Weatherford woman who allegedly stabbed the father of her two children on Sept. 19, inflicting critical injuries, remains in the Custer County Jail with her bond set at $150,000.

Meanwhile, Weatherford police say the victim has cut off all contact with them and they do not know what his present condition is. Detective Lt. Chris Cote said Monday he assumes the man, Shawn Black, has been released from the University of Oklahoma Medical Center where he was taken after the stabbing but he does not know for sure.

