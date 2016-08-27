Son charged in death of Elk Citian

Elk City resident Adolph Legrand Jr., 50, has been charged with second-degree murder in the alleged beating death of his 78-year-old mother, Clara Legrand.

The elderly woman reportedly died Friday, Aug. 19, after being taken off life support. She had been taken to the hospital three days earlier after police Cpl. Marc Daniels found her lying unconscious on the floor of her house in the 700 block of North Jefferson.

Police evidently had been called by her son, the suspect. He allegedly told Daniels she had been mowing and he went to her house and found her lying in her blood.