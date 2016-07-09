Softball prepares for final stretch

Clinton softball (3-16 overall) returns to action this week after missing its last two games thanks to weather cancellations.

Head coach Lisa Moss said the two games the girls missed might not be able to be rescheduled. She’s trying to see if the teams want to make up the games on Saturday, but it is still up in the air as of this moment. The Lady Reds are full on most days when teams are available to play.

The team took some time out of its busy schedule Friday to greet students at Southwest Elementary.

“We were just in the car rider line and greeted every kid that got dropped off at school,” Moss said. “It was just nice for the girls to see some of the kids cause a lot of those little kids look up to them. After they worked the car line, we went inside and were a part of the Southwest Assembly.”

