Soccer here may soon be all-night sport

“We’re going to become Soccer Central for western Oklahoma,” City Manager Mark Skiles declared after the Clinton City Council approved a contract exceeding $123,000 for additional lights at the soccer fields in Acme Brick Park.

A low bid of $124,342 from R Group of Choctaw was approved by the council at a special meeting late Monday afternoon. It was the lowest of five received, with the others ranging up to $204,343.

“This is a $123,000 investment by the city,” Skiles said after the bid was approved. “If we can get one big tournament, the effect on the community would be larger than that.”

