Home

Soccer here may soon be all-night sport

Thu, 09/15/2016 - 4:00am Gerald Green
Thursday, September 15, 2016

“We’re going to become Soccer Central for western Oklahoma,” City Manager Mark Skiles declared after the Clinton City Council approved a contract exceeding $123,000 for additional lights at the soccer fields in Acme Brick Park.
A low bid of $124,342 from R Group of Choctaw was approved by the council at a special meeting late Monday afternoon. It was the lowest of five received, with the others ranging up to $204,343.
“This is a $123,000 investment by the city,” Skiles said after the bid was approved. “If we can get one big tournament, the effect on the community would be larger than that.”
 

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154