Sinor contract, firehouse suit on city agenda

A proposed new contract with Sinor Emergency Medical Service and two executive sessions highlight Tuesday’s Clinton City Council agenda.

City Manager Mark Skiles said he negotiated the contract with SEMS, which contains several changes from the old one that expires Sept. 30 following a 90-day extension approved in June to allow more time for a new one to be accepted. The council previously heard presentations from two out-of-town companies before voting Aug. 16 to allow Skiles to negotiate a new pact with locally based SEMS.

One of the executive sessions will allow the council to discuss the “purchase or appraisal of real property” behind closed doors.

