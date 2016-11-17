Shootout averted; man kills self

A 53-year-old man took his own life early Wednesday morning as the outgrowth of a series of domestic incidents over the past few weeks, Sheriff Bruce Peoples said.

The man was identified as Bradley Kevin Wilson. Sheriff’s deputies who had responded to yet another domestic call watched as the pickup he was driving rolled west across U.S. Highway 183 at County Line Road and came to rest against railroad ties along the bed of Farmrail tracks at that location.

When the officers approached the pickup, said Peoples, they discovered that Wilson had shot himself with his own weapon. As he was speaking, the sheriff did not know what kind of gun had been used.

