SEMS pact renewed for coming year

A new contract was approved this week by the City Council with Sinor Emergency Medical Services authorizing it to continue providing ambulance service to Clinton water customers for the next four years, assuming neither SEMS nor the City of Clinton terminates it before Sept. 30, 2020.

Rates to the city will continue to be $4.50 a month per water meter, which SEMS says is what it’s been paid since 2005. The city forwards that charge to water users and includes it on their monthly utility bills.

In the contract SEMS agrees to maintain three complete, centrally located ambulances with equipment “sufficient and necessary to meet most emergencies.” The ambulances are to be supported “by a sufficient number of adequately trained staff” including at least one paramedic per 24-hour shift. Paramedics are the highest level of emergency technicians on normal ambulance crews.

