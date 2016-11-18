Schulz wins State Senate pro tem spot

It turns out that this area not only will be represented at the top levels of the Oklahoma House of Representatives when the 2017 legislature convenes in February, but also of the State Senate as well.

In fact, State Sen. Mike Schulz of Altus, whose District 38 includes the Clinton and Weatherford areas of Custer County, announced Wednesday that the Senate’s Republican caucus had selected him president pro tempore-designate of the Senate. That makes him the top-ranking senator in the state even though the lieutenant governor is the presiding officer and president of the Senate.

Just two days earlier, the Republican caucus in the House of Representatives had selected Rep. Harold Wright of Weatherford as speaker pro tem-elect of the House. He is No. 2 in the House hierarchy, whose speaker is elected from its membership.

