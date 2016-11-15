Schools out early Friday for quarterfinals game

Students in all Clinton Public Schools will be released at noon Friday so that students, families, administration and staff members may attend the 4A quarterfinals against Hilldale in Muskogee. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. that evening.

Assistant Superintendent Tyler Bridges said the drive to Muskogee is 3 1/2 to 4 hours and the district wants to make sure people who are going to the game have plenty of time to get there safely.

According to Bridges, the district’s yearly schedule always includes “cushion” hours to allow for unexpected events such as school cancellations due to snow and ice. Extra hours are budgeted so students won’t be forced to make up any time at the end of the school year.

