School board seat filing deadline nears

The Board of Education of Clinton Public School District announced its No. 2 seat, currently held by Richard Phillips, will be up for re-election soon.

Qualified individuals interested in running as a candidate can do so by filing their candidacy at the Custer County Election Board office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, through Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Clinton Public School District by-laws state that in order to qualify to run for a school board seat an individual must have been a resident in the district six months prior to filing, and must also have been a registered voter in the district six months prior to filing.

