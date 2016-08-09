Sayre man found dead in wrecked truck

A Sayre man is dead due to injuries suffered in a one-vehicle accident Tuesday near Elk City.

Clifford Carpenter, 78, was found dead in a 2013 Ford F350 pickup found on its top in a creek located off State Highway 6 less than a mile south of Elk City.

According to a report filed by Trooper Chris Laufer of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Carpenter was traveling northbound on Highway 6 when for an unknown reason his truck left the roadway to the right, striking a concrete bridge rail, then dropping into the creek and rolling onto its top.

