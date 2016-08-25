Sami, Stewart focused now on Nov. 8

Both Clinton and Weatherford will experience significant turnovers in their elected city leadership over the next few months. The full extent of Clinton’s changes won’t be known for 2½ more months, though, until after the big presidential election between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

It’s not that the presidential race will determine the makeup of the Clinton City Council, but rather that Ward 4 candidates Mustafa Sami and Bobby Stewart will have their runoff election on the same day as the presidential contest – Nov. 8.

The turnout that day will no doubt be much larger than the less than 12 percent of eligible voters who cast ballots Tuesday or voted early in the first round of the Ward 4 selection process. Out of 834 people who were on the Custer County Election Board rolls as eligible to vote, only 98 did so – 11.75 percent.

Sami led with 48 total votes, right at 49 percent of all those cast. Stewart had 35, or 35.7 percent, while Lucas Martinez – the man one of them will replace – garnered only 15 votes, or 15.3 percent.

